Non-stop fun and laughter only on BuKo

Cignal sealed a momentous partnership with APT Entertainment, creating BuKo, short for Buhay Komedya, a 24-hour local comedy channel available to Cignal subscribers across the country.

BuKo channel offers treasured comedy classics, hit sitcoms and gag shows, as with all-new original programs featuring some of the country’s most sought-after talents.

BuKo shows are divided into three programming blocks: BuKo Originals, Tawang Pinoy Klasiks!, and Throwback Tawanan.

BuKo Originals is the flagship block encapsulating authentic Pinoy humor and creativity in an exciting lineup of “fresh” original programs. among these are: “#MaineGoals,” a lifestyle-oriented show hosted by Maine Mendoza where she will tick off tasks or “goals” from her checklist; “Kusina ni Mamang,” a cooking show hosted by Pokwang; and “News Patol,” hosted by Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola, a comedy show bringing “mga patolang balita.”

Tawang Pinoy Klasiks! offers a treasure trove of well-loved Pinoy comedy classics such as “Iskul Bukol,” “Wow Mali,” “Bubble Gang,” “OGAG,” “Loko Moko,” “Tropang Trumpo,” among others.

Throwback Tawanan brings a variety of popular comedy series and game shows that Filipinos have been clamoring to watch again on TV, including “Pidol’s Wonderland,” “Celebrity Samurai,” “Mac & Chiz,” “Sugo Mga Kapatid,” and more.

Cignal TV Inc. FVP/Head for Channels and Content Management Sienna Maris G. Olaso says, “Cignal TV Inc. is committed to continuously provide the best possible content for our viewers. It is an honor for us to partner with APT Entertainment, a stalwart in the industry when it comes to providing entertainment that resonates with Filipino audiences. With our collaboration to produce BuKo, and with it historically being the first 24/7 local comedy channel in the country, we are further fueled by our shared passion to create and offer quality programming and top-notch entertainment for all.”

APT CEO & President Michael Tuviera adds, “In these unprecedented times when Filipinos need to be entertained more than ever, we are pleased to work with Cignal TV Inc. in bringing BuKo to life. Through this new comedy channel, we take pride in offering highly entertaining content that will fill homes with collective laughter as families spend quality time watching our shows on BuKo.”

BuKo channel will officially open August 2, on Cignal TV Channel 2 and SatLite Channel 2, and on the Cignal Play app, available via App Store and Google Play.