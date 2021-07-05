Javi Gomez de Liano joins brother Juan in Japan league

Javi Gomez de Liano





By CARLO ANOLIN







Make it two Gomez de Liano’s in the Japan B.League.

Javi Gomez de Liano is set to join his younger brother Juan in the Land of the Rising Sun as the Japan B. League announced on Monday, June 5, his assignment to Division 1 team Ibaraki Robots.

Though playing for different teams and divisions, Javi decided to follow the footsteps of Juan, who earlier signed with Division 2 squad EarthFriends Tokyo Z.

“I’m happy to announce that I’ll be playing for Ibaraki Robots in Japan B1 league. I’d like to thank Coach Richard (Glesmann) and Robots management for giving me this opportunity of the lifetime,” said the former UP Fighting Maroons forward in a statement.

“At the same time, I can’t wait to play for you guys and meet the amazing community out there.”

Ibaraki, which has been playing in Division 2 for years now, has been promoted to its first division.

Javi, 22, becomes the latest Filipino player to take their act overseas, particularly in Japan.

He is coming off fresh from playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, averaging 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Thirdy Ravena was the first Filipino to sign with the Japan B. League suiting for the San-En Neophoenix while his older brother Kiefer, who found himself in limbo, was included in the Shiga Lakestars’ roster despite being barred by the PBA due to his current contract with the NLEX Road Warriors.