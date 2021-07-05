Alex Eala debuts in devastating style at Wimbledon juniors

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

ALEX EALA

Alex Eala debuted in the Wimbledon Juniors Championships with a bang as she cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Argentina’s Solana Sierra Monday in London.

The second-seeded Filipina teen sensation needed only 65 minutes in disposing of her rival to advance to the second round.

Eala, who reached the quarters of the J1 Roehampton last week, took advantage of Sierra’s erratic plays by winning six break points while overcoming four double faults.

Sierra, who is ranked 38th in the International Tennis Juniors compared to Eala’s No. 3, struggled big time as committed with 36 unforced errors.

The win arranged Eala a second-round meeting with Spaniard Ane Mintegi Del Olmo, who clobbered Italy’s Eleonora Alvisi, 6-1, 6-0, in 52 minutes.

Del Olmo, 17, is currently ranked No. 30 in the ITF Juniors and is coming off a third round finish in the J1 Roehampton.