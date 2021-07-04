Dam(e) Time: Actress Yassi Pressman meets NBA star Damian Lillard

Yassi Pressman and Damian Lillard. (Yassi Pressman Instagram)





By CARLO ANOLIN



Yassi Pressman finally met in flesh NBA star Damian Lillard, more than a month since the Trail Blazers guard pitched in the Filipina-British model’s initiative to help the fire victims of Philippine General Hospital.



In an Instagram post, Pressman expressed gratitude to Lillard for his “great assist” and for spending time with her in Los Angeles, California.



It’s about DAM(E) TIME we see each other in person,” Pressman jested with a laughing emoji. “But seriously tho, [I] wanna say thank you to this big guy for spending time today, for helping me out during my reachout in the PH when the Philippine General Hospital caught fire, & just for being the kind-hearted person that he is.”



“You are truly a gem. So down to earth. My most favorite player. Can’t wait to see you again soon,” added the 26-year-old television personality, who had starred for ABS-CBN’s Ang Probinsyano for a long-time.



Last May, Pressman revealed that Lillard sent a “generous amount” in their combined efforts along with Ang Probinsyano Rep. Ronnie Ong amounting to over P1 million to the fire victims at PGH.



There were no injuries and casualties reported during the fire incident last May 16.



Lillard, who already visited the Philippines twice, in 2014 and 2016, led Portland in entering the first round of the playoffs but eventually yielded to the Denver Nuggets at 4-2.