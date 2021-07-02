Sweet dreams are made of this

Singer Katrina Velarde is looking and sounding good.

Well, this is because she is in love.

The Suklay Diva married Michael Shapiro early this year.

Yes, the American pop jazz luminary.

“Katrina is an inspiring singer,” said Shapiro of his bride. “She doesn’t realize it, but her success is an inspiration not only for singers and performers, but for those who set out to have a better life. She’s not a one-time success story as the ‘Suklay Diva.’ She’s still making it with every career move she takes.”

Well, right now, Katrina is once again out to further establish her mark.

She has a fresh, new single out under Viva Records titled “Sa Panaginip.”

Katrina trades her usual ‘birit’ singing style for soulful vocal stylings on “Sa Panaginip.”

Call the recent changes as Katrina Velarde 2.0.

Katrina was one of the hottest live acts in the biz before the pandemic hit. Her residency at the Music Hall was always a sold-out affair and was essentially her direct line to her supportive fans and listeners.

But when the lockdowns struck, Katrina found herself with fewer and fewer gigs. Shows and performing engagements that usually took a bulk of her time.

It was during this time that Katrina concentrated on recording new music.

Katrina has since released a couple of singles: a cover of “Hindi Tayo Pwede,” and an original titled “Mahal Pa Rin Kita.”

“Sa Panaginip” represents a new phase for Katrina Velarde.

“It’s a conscious decision for Katrina and her team and Viva Records to try a new approach,” said a Viva executive.

Katrina added, “Napag isip-isip ko na since wala naman masyadong mga gigs, eto na yung tamang oras para tingnan ko yung mga nagawa ko na. Yun, at saka kung paano ko pa mai-improve itong gift na binigay sa’kin.”

Right now, what Katrina wants is to have that connection again with her fans.

“May social media, pero iba pa rin yung kaharap ko sila sa mga shows,” said Katrina.

“Sana nga matapos na itong pandemic, para magkantahan na ulit tayong lahat,” she added.

In the meantime, Katrina and her fans can dream about that moment whilst sharing “Sa Panaginip.”