A modern take on a timeless classic

Is love really so powerful and great that it can move mountains and weather any storm?

Can a person truly live through insurmountable odds and cross the world – no matter how wide the distance or how much time has passed – just to be with the person they hold dear?

Learn the answer to these questions via GMA’s much-awaited primetime series, “The World Between Us,” starring three of the country’s most in-demand and highly-talented actors: Alden Richards; Jasmine Curtis-Smith; and Tom Rodriguez.

Alden is quite thrilled with the challenge presented by the series.

He said, “Iba ‘yung binabasa mo na siya from naririnig mo lang ‘yung kuwento. That started the fire within me to create this character na very relatable. With the cast, the story, the director, I think this is going to be one of my best teleseryes in five years.”

Jasmine is confident her chemistry with Alden will work wonders for the series.

She said, “Pareho kaming in love sa characters namin and sa story nilang dalawa so that makes the chemistry so much easier kasi ramdam mo ‘yung kilig ng character mo. We’ve done projects before and although short period lang ‘yun, it was still enough to build a good foundation. I’m grateful kasi it’s been so fun and easy to work with Alden.”

Meanwhile, Tom shares the complexity of his character in the show.

“At first glance, it may seem like mahirap maka-relate kay Brian. But as I read the script even more, one thing became so clear – that he’s a wounded person. Having been wounded myself in my life, maybe not to the same extent that he has, mas na-curious ako what makes him that way. I realized that he’s only hungry for love and affection.”

Playing equally vital roles in the series are two of the country’s finest dramatic actresses: Dina Bonnevie and Jaclyn Jose.

Completing the cast are: Sid Lucero, Kelley Day, Yana Asistio, Jericho Arceo, Donn Boco, and Glydel Mercado in a special role.

The soap begins with an orphaned tech genius named Louie (Alden) who is taken under the wings of Rachel Libradilla (Dina), CEO of the leading cellphone manufacturing company in the Philippines, Prime Mobile.

Under Rachel’s care, he meets her kids, Brian (Tom) and Lia (Jasmine).

Louie becomes particularly close to Lia and he develops feelings for her. Soon, it becomes evident that Lia has also fallen for Louie. But they can’t be together, not yet.

Louie doesn’t want to betray Rachel’s trust. He wants to become a better man, be an asset to Rachel and eventually prove that he is worthy of Lia; that he can give the world to her.

Years pass and Louie can do just that. He now holds an executive position in Prime Mobile because of his invaluable contribution to the company, and he finally gets the courage to tell Lia how he feels. Just when things are starting to fall right into place, Brian ruins everything for Louie – he sets him up for a crime he did not commit.

Will Louie be able to reclaim his status, freedom, and the only woman he has ever loved? Will he be able to forgive the people he considers family now that they have wronged him? Will his principles be enough to make him triumph in the end?

“The World Between Us” is under the supervision of the GMA Entertainment Group headed by SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, FVP for Drama Redgie A. Magno, SAVP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Manager Anthony Pastorpide, and Senior Executive Producer Mona Mayuga.

The series is a product of the visionary minds of GMA’s award-winning and highly talented creative team – Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Creative Consultant Agnes Gagelonia-Uligan; Creative Head Dode Cruz; Head Writer Glaiza Ramirez; Writers Marlon Miguel and Patrick Ilagan; and Brainstormers Meryl Bunyi and Gilda Olvidado-Marcelino.

Witness the enthralling love story of Louie and Lia in The World Between Us – under the helm of esteemed director Dominic Zapata and assistant director Aya Topacio – beginning July 5, weeknights, on GMA Network.

Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.

It will also be available for streaming via iQiyi International or IQ.com.