What’s in store for new Kapuso Bea Alonzo?

By NEIL RAMOS

Many are excited with Bea Alonzo having signed up as Kapuso.

The announcement was made by GMA via social media.

It was followed with the actress appearing in a virtual meeting with the press.

Looking radiant in an off-shoulder pink dress, Bea shared her happiness relating to what she described as “a new chapter in her life.”

“I’m just really happy. I feel it came at the right time and it feels so good,” she said.

So, what can people expect from her as Kapuso?

Bea intimated, “I’m ready to chase more dreams. I want to go beyond acting. I want to explore the idea of hosting a talk show. Gusto ko din gumawa ng sitcom…”

“Marami pa akong gustong ipakita sa mga fans. I want to take on new challenges,” she added.

The 33-year-old intimated she is eager to start work.

“Magbabakasyon lang ako for a while pero pagbalik ko sasabak ako agad sa work. I think there’s already a soap being prepared for me,” she said.

And who does she want to work with first as Kapuso?

“Naku, marami…bukod kay Alden Richards, I think Marian Rivera, parang interesting kung pagsamahin kami sa isyang proyekto. Si Dennis Trillo din! Not many know this pero siya ‘yung first love team partner ko even before John Lloyd Cruz. Gusto ko uli siya makatrabaho….”

She added, “Marami pa, of course. I’m just so excited with the possibilities!”

As to people who might not be too happy about her decision, she said, “Change can be scary but change can also be beautiful…I just hope that the people who supported me before would keep on supporting me in this new journey.”

She made clear there is no bad blood between her and ABS-CBN.

“Nagpaalam ako ng maayos sa kabila. They gave me their blessing, they wished me luck and I could only be grateful…”