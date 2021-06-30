More cooking fun with Jose Sarasola, Iya Villania

By NEIL RAMOS

Jose Sarasola is quite happy with his decision to move to GMA.

He is quite thankful with the network highlighting his talent as chef.

“Cause that’s who I am, really. That’s where my passion lies. I’m glad they recognized it, too,” he said in a recent interview.

Jose began his career as reality show contestant.

He took on acting and modeling jobs for some time before eventually earning recognition as chef.

“I enjoyed work as an actor it’s just that I’m more at home doing what I love best,” he said.

Jose is now paired with Iya Villania in “Eat Well, Live Well, Stay Well,” a lifestyle series sponsored by Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation’s (APC), which aims to inspire audiences through cooking.

It is now on its second season.

“I love the show. I love working with Iya. It’s a fun show that allows a lot of learning,” said Jose.

Iya echoed the same.

“I like it because I’m not really a cook or a chef but I’m learning a lot. I’d like to think I’ve improved on my cooking abilities since the start of the show,” she said.

Like Jose, Iya juggled modeling and acting early in her career.

She also tried singing.

But she would go on to establish herself as reliable show host.

“I did not make it big as actress or singer but I’m happy where I am today. I think it was God’s way of saying ‘This is better for you.’ And I’ve no problem whatsoever with it. I’m enjoying myself.”

“Eat Well, Live Well, Stay Well,” starts airing July 2 on GMA.