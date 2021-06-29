NCAA update: Benilde wins 2 more golds

By Waylon Galvez

Matthew Cloyd Roxas of College of St. Benilde captured the gold medal Monday in the middleweight category of the speed-kicking event in the NCAA Season 96 online taekwondo competitions.

Roxas secured the gold after posting 6.408 points – enough to beat out teammate JV Anthony Villaron who tallied 6.033 points in the event shown on GTV channel of GMA-7, the new broadcast partner of the NCAA, which has Letran College as season host.

MIKKO REGALA

That also hiked CSB’s medal haul to 4-2-1 while San Beda University remained at second with 2-2-4 tally followed by Arellano University with 1-2-2.

Arellano University’s Terrence Ciriaco placed third overall with 6.033 points.

Roxas’ victory was a fitting follow up to the gold medal win of CSB’s Mikko Michael Regala in the welterweight class over the weekend.

San Beda’s Alfritz Arevalo and Arellano’s Christian Dave Tayrus finished second and third, respectively.

Other winner on the day was San Beda’s Christian Neil Arches who topped the men’s lightweight division with 6.700 points. Arellano U’s Michael Noel Boncales (6.600) and CSB’s Piolo Mari Jazmines (6.392), got the silver and bronze medals, respectively.