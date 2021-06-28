Ardina, Saso pocket millions at Women’s PGA Championship

YUKA SASO

Yuka Saso sizzled with a five-under par 67, but her gallant effort came too late in the Women’s PGA Championship won by American Nelly Korda Sunday at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Georgia.

Saso, who won the US Women’s Open champion four weeks ago, finished with a 285 total – 16 shots off Korda who closed out with four-under-par 68 for a 19-under 269.

Korda made two eagles in outdueling compatriot Lizette Salas down the stretch for a three-stroke triumph worth $675,000.

As Saso struggled in the first and third rounds, Dottie Ardina emerged as the top finisher among the Philippine entries, finishing tied for 10th to 12th places. Saso wound up tied for 21st to 24th.

The Fil-American Ardina collected $75,343 (roughly P3.66 million) while Saso, a Fil-Japanese, got $48,142 (P2.33 million).

ARDINA

In winning the US Women’s Open, Saso won almost P48 million.

Korda will jump from third to first in Monday’s new rankings, overtaking South Korea’s number one Ko Jin-young and second-ranked Park In-bee.

Korda will become the first American atop the rankings since Stacy Lewis in October 2014 and only the third US player atop the list since it began in 2006 after Lewis and Cristie Kerr.

Korda became the first American to win a major women’s golf title since Angela Stafford at the 2018 Evian. (with a report from AFP)