Get to know the ‘GVBOYS’

By NEIL RAMOS

Launched recently is “GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes,” Puregold Channel’s first digital series.

As seen on Facebook and YouTube, Puregold Channel is meant to provide quality entertainment to millions of Filipino families staying at home because of the pandemic.

“GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes,” further bolsters the idea.

According to show director Don Cuaresma, the show harkens to the “golden age of Pinoy sitcoms.”

“We took inspiration from shows like ‘Palibhasa Lalaki,’ ‘Chicks To Chicks,’ ‘Okidoki Dok’ among others,” he related.

The show stars three of today’s hottest leading men—Jerome Ponce, Nikko Natividad and Dave Bornea.

They are joined by Wilma Doesn’t, Elsa Droga and Carmi Martin.

“The best of both worlds ika nga,” said Don of his cast. “Merong mga bagets na sigurado akong kagigiliwan ng mga Gen Z, at meron din namang mga beterano ng mga sitcoms like Wilma and Carmi so, kumpleto kami.”

“GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” will have 8 episode drops and 2 special episodes.

The digital series can be streamed online for free on Puregold Channel’s Facebook and YouTube pages starting July 10, 7pm.

Said Nikko, “All-out kami dito. Sobrang nakakatawa ito. Actually, kahit kami, binabasa pa lang namin ang script tawang-tawa na kami e.”

Jerome intoned, “It’s something different for me. Dati kasi madalas drama at romance ako naka- cast. Ito, first time, comedy naman and I’m excited kung paano magri-react ang mga manonood dito.”

Dave added, “I’m just really happy to be part of the show. I like my character here. Very interesting. Why? Well, you have to watch the show to find out.”

Puregold Price Club Inc. President Vincent Co considers the show a “reward” to loyal customers.

He said, “This is our way of rewarding and staying in touch with them outside the stores. This is Puregold’s thrust, to strengthen the future of retail through strong engagement and digital footprint.”

Since the launch of Puregold Channel late last year, the supermarket giant has come up with engaging content for people of all ages.

other shows in the channel include “Playtime Panalo” with Luis Manzano, “Sabado Bago Live” co-hosted by Boy Abunda and Gretchen Ho, “The Ha Ha Hour” hosted by Alex Calleja and “Puregold Esports Live.”