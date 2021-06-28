8 volleyball players test positive for COVID; PH training in Ilocos

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The bubble training of professional volleyball team Perlas Spikers in Baguio has been temporarily suspended after eight players tested positive of COVID-19.

Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Commissioner Tony Liao confirmed this Monday following reports circulating on social media.

The eight players are now in quarantine and isolated from the rest of the team pending the next RT-PCR results that will come out on July 6.

Liao said the team can still join the upcoming Open Conference scheduled on July 17 in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte depending on how many players are available to compete.

Meantime, the buildup for two important regional tournaments starts on July 1 with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) opening bubble training facilities in Ilocos Norte.

PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara said the training program for the men’s and women’s teams are to kick off in earnest as the federation gears up for the country’s hosting of the Asian Women’s Seniors Championship in Pampanga and the Hanoi 31st Southeast Asian Games in November.

“Training for the national teams officially start on July 1 and we are very thankful that Ilocos Norte has agreed to adopt our national athletes who will be training in a bubble environment,” Suzara said. “The Asian championship and the SEA Games are priority events on the national team program.”

Suzara said the PNVF training bubbles are exclusive in Ilocos Norte and belied reports that members of the national volleyball teams set up training camp in Baguio City.

“It’s not true that the PNVF has a training bubble in Baguio City,” he said. “Maybe, certain reports that volleyball players are in Baguio City weren’t confirmed at all.”