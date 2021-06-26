ROUNDUP: Wesley So seeks back-to-back titles; Hernandez shines

WESLEY SO

Grandmaster Wesley So eyes a second straight title as he sees action in the online Goldmoney Asian Rapid of the Mewltwater Champions Chess Tour starting this weekend.

So, the reigning world Fischer-Random champion, is coming off a smashing victory at the 2021 Paris Rapid and Blitz of the Grand Chess Tour tournament held over the board in France.

But the two-time United States champion will have his hands full with a talent-laded lineup spearheaded by world classical titlist Magnus Carlsen, who beat him in the finals of the FTX Crypto Cup early this month.

Carlsen boasts of two straight crowns in the Champions Chess Tour after also ruling the New in Chess Classic a month ago.

Those pair of triumphs catapulted the Norwegian superstar to the top of the overall tour lead ahead of So.

Carlsen and So will be battling for not just tour ranking points but also the top purse worth $30,000.

So also targets for his third title in the Tour following victories in the Skilling Open in November and the Euro Opera Rapid in February.

Also seeing action in the nine-day event are World Nol. 3 Ding Liren of China, the Netherlands’ Anish Giri, Armenia’s Levon Aronian, FIDE’s Alireza Firouzja, India’s Vidit Gujrahi, Arjun Erigaisi, Adhiban Baskaran and Gukesh D, Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Russia’s Peter Svidler, Vladimir Artemiev and Daniil Dubov, United Arab Emirates’s Saleh Salem and former world women’s champion Hou Yifan of China. (Kristel Satumbaga)

LEXIE GRACE HERNANDEZ

Hernandez, 15, bags WNM title

Fifteen-year-old Lexie Grace Hernandez of Angeles City, Pampanga became the country’s newest Woman National Master (WNM) after winning the 2021 National Age Group Hybrid Chess Championships Grandfinals Under-16 division held online via the Tornelo platform from June 22 to 25, 2021.

Hernandez, a Grade 9 student of Holy Angel University (HAU) in Angeles City tallied 9 points built on nine wins and two loses in the tournament that had a classical time control and a single round-robin format.

Hernandez scored huge wins against Glysdi Santos Aghon in the first round, Woman Fide Master (WFM) Jerlyn Mae San Diego in the second round, Rinoa Marie Sadey in the third round, Ayana Nicole Usman in the fourth round, Angela Joelle San Luis in the fifth round, Jamelin Ruth Lim in the sixth round, Princes Louise Oncita in the seventh round, Francesha Largo in the eight round and Karol Josef De Guia in the tenth round.

Her loses to Samantha Babol Umayan in the ninth round and Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian in the eleventh and final round.

Sebastian came second with 8.5 points followed by third placer Lim who totes 7.5 points.

Volleyball ESports under way

DoubeTap Gaming Entertainment in cooperation with Sports Bytes Philippines will host the first-ever eSports online charity tournament starting today..

Sponsored by Smart Communications, Inc. and Sta. Lucia Realty, the event’s proceeds will go to the frontliners of the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, San Juan Medical Center and other charity institution.

The tournament will be only for two days. The other playdate will be on July 4. The games will start streaming at 3 p.m.

Each team will be made up of five players that will play in a single-round robin tournament. Teng Mesiter, Maykoo and Shifty Deo will be the shoutcasters for the charity event.

The participating PVL teams for the event include the BaliPurePurest Water Defenders, Petro Gazz Angels, Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, PLDT Home Fibr Hitters, Chery Tigo 7 Pro Crossovers and the UAC Power Hitters.

From the collegiate ranks, teams from San Beda, LPU Lady Pirates and the UP Fighting Lady Maroons will also take part in the inaugural MLBB Charity Tournament for Frontliners.