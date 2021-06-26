From San Beda to UE: Pascual looks forward to carry red and white tradition

MIGS PASCUAL

Although he missed the opportunity of a potential back-to-back championship for the San Beda Red Cubs, team captain Migs Pascual’s consolation was to experience the feeling of being a champion and contribute to the school’s list of successful basketball programs before he graduated.

Pascual graduated from high school just recently and is looking forward to embark on the next stage of his career as an incoming freshman for the University of the East Warriors.

His dad, Edmund, would serve as his first coach, introducing the game of basketball to Migs as early as three years old and giving him inputs on continues hard work, never stop on chasing their dream and trusting the process.

The younger Pascual continued to evolve as one of the reliable guards until high school and his solid showing earned him a spot in the national youth team.

The former Batang Gilas stalwart, who became a part of the champion team of the SEABA Under-16 team and represented the country in the World Under-17 Championship in Argentina, couldn’t be thankful enough for the San Beda basketball program, known for producing future star point guards in Philippine basketball, among them were Ronnie Magsanoc, Dindo Pumaren, Eric Altamirano, Gerry Esplana, LA Tenorio and JVee Casio.

Pascual dreams of being lined up to these great guards of San Beda high school and he is determined to work double time and improve his game more, hoping he’ll be included among these illustrious list of point guards.

While in Batang Gilas, it was then where he was spotted by La Salle-Zobel, which picked up Pascual, but after playing in Season 80 and 81, he returned to San Beda where he helped steer the team to an NCAA junior championship in 2019.

For two seasons, basketball competitions were halted until Pascual graduated. Nevertheless, he is thankful for the San Beda community for all the years he spent there from elementary to high school and winning a championship to the school where he started it all.

Pascual got feelers from UE as early as his last season with the Red Cubs and it looks like the young player feels very much at home wearing the red and white colors, the same colors used by the Warriors in the UAAP.

Head coach Jack Santiago and assistant coach Jamike Jarin, who took notice on the talent of Pascual, will be instrumental in taking the young player’s game to another level. In the off season, Migs never stopped from getting better, working on continues skills development and trying to get himself ready for the possible resumption of the games.

He’s now bringing his act to the next level in the UAAP as a freshman for UE.