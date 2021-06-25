Scottie Thompson’s wedding sparks media stir; ex-gf reacts

Scottie Thompson and ex-girlfriend Pau Fajardo. (INSTAGRAM/SCOT_THOMPSON6, INSTAGRAM/_PAUFAJARDO)

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Scottie Thompson is hot topic on social media of late.

But not for another basketball feat.

The 2018 PBA finals MVP is being ganged up by netizens for supposedly ditching longtime girlfriend Pau Fajardo to marry flight stewardess Jinky Serrano.

Scottie is yet to confirm the supposed wedding but many are only too quick to accuse him of having been “unfair” to Fajardo.

It can be recalled that Thompson and Fajardo got engaged last December after eight years of dating.

Many were surprised after rumors about their breakup emerged last April.

The surprise turned to shock following reports of Scottie’s subsequent marriage to Jinky Serrano early June.

Thompson is now busy practicing with Barangay Ginebra for the coming PBA season.

Pau, on her part, took to Instagram recently to admit she is going through “a difficult time” having “ended a long-term relationship with the man I was ready to spend the rest of my life with…”

“I am deeply hurt…To say it has been heartbreaking is an understatement. But I am now making the conscious decision to move forward with my life…”