ROS star James Yap pays tribute to ex-President Noynoy Aquino

FORMER PRESIDENT NOYNOY AQUINO

By JONAS TERRADO

James Yap took to social media Thursday to pay tribute to former president Noynoy Aquino, who died at the age of 61.

The PBA star expressed gratitude to Aquino, who was once his brother-in-law when the PBA star was married to television and movie personality Kris Aquino.

“Rest in peace President Noynoy Aquino. Thank you for being nice to me. You will be missed,” the Rain or Shine cager said on his Instagram account.

JAMES YAP of Rain or Shine

Yap campaigned heavily for Aquino during the latter’s successful presidential bid in 2010, attending several campaign sorties and wearing a yellow armband while playing for Purefoods.

That year also marked Yap’s winning his second PBA Most Valuable Player award.

But 2010 also saw the split of Yap and Kris Aquino after a five-year marriage. Their son, Bimby Aquino-Yap, is known to have a close relationship with his uncle.

Yap and Noynoy did share a few light moments, like in 2009 when they teamed up as contestants of the then-hit ABS-CBN game show “Kapamilya, Deal or No Deal” hosted by Kris.