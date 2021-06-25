Fall in love with ‘Boyfriend No. 13’

“Good morning, Philippines! Isa na namang step patungo sa true love!”

This is the battlecry of Kimverly Santillan, the yet-to-be-lucky-in-love lead character in the new WeTV original romantic comedy series, “Boyfriend No. 13.”

Finding “the one” is Kim’s goal in life, and she is counting on destiny to deliver.

As played by one of Philippine showbiz’s most in-demand actresses, Sue Ramirez, Kim lives her life according to the cards, the stars, and her superstitions.

Her every move is calculated to deliberately avoid misfortune and ensure that her life is as close to perfect by letting her many “pamahiin” guide her way.

Reading her daily horoscope, wearing lucky charms to ward off bad luck, and regularly consulting fortune tellers are some of Kim’s favorite go-to’s to being happy.

When she meets the tall and charming doctor, Don Lee, played by the hunky and handsome JC De Vera, all signs indicate that he is her destiny.

Or is he really?

On the other hand, there’s her rogueish and rugged officemate Bob, played by the boyishly good-looking JC Santos.

Whoever she picks, the problem is, the next guy will end up being her Boyfriend No. 13!

What is Kim going to do now?

Also starring Lotlot de Leon, Phi Palmos, Hershey Neri, and Bryan Sy, as line-produced by APT Productions,”Boyfriend No. 13,” directed by John “Sweet” Lapus, starts streaming for free on WeTV, July 2, 7pm.

