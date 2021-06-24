Kris Aquino: ‘We love you Noy’

Kris Aquino took to social media recently to post a video of her with her siblings hours after the death of her older brother, Noynoy Aquino, made the news.

In the video, the 50-year-old former actress and TV host is seen simply standing by her sisters.

It was Pinky Aquino who voiced the family’s official statement on the death of the former president.

They thanked all those who offered love and support for their brother.

Kris captioned the post with a simple, “We love you Noy.”

Watch here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQfpL56BR0f/