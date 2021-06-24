Kai Sotto’s FIBA ACQ bubble showing earns NBL raves

KAI SOTTO



By CARLO ANOLIN







Australia’s National Basketball League took notice of its recruit Kai Sotto as the 7-foot-3 Filipino prodigy continues to make waves in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Clark, Pampanga.

Sotto, who will suit up for the Adelaide 36ers, helped Gilas Pilipinas achieve a six-game sweep, serving as a reinforcement under the paint while showing off his guard-like skills in between.

In one of the highlight reels posted by the NBL, Sotto can be seen going up against South Korea’s naturalized player Ricardo Ratliffe, a former PBA import, and delivering the ball from coast to coast.

In that game alone, the 19-year-old center finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes of play.

His connection with his teammates, especially from the guards, was also evident despite only spending a short time training with the national team.

In return, Sotto made it short but sweet on his social media account.

“Blessed,” wrote the former Ateneo high school standout.

Fans also pointed out how Sotto’s game improved in time, especially in terms of footwork, ball handling, and finishing with contact.

Perhaps, this is just a glimpse of what he will provide come his stint at the NBL in Australia.

Before that though, Sotto and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas are set to face a long road ahead as they leave for Belgrade, Serbia to compete in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The national team will be facing Dominican Republic and Serbia and only the top two teams will advance to the semifinals of the Belgrade OQT.