CSB, SBU taekwondo jins triumph in NCAA online tilt

By Waylon Galvez

College of St. Benilde and San Beda University each captured a gold medal in the men’s speed-kicking tournament of the 96th NCAA Season that was held online Thursday..

Jack Janggo Natividad gave the Red Jins their first gold in the flyweight men’s division after tallying 6.883 points to beat CSB’s Rey Isaiah Fausto’s 6.558.

Camillus Sanhi of San Beda completed the podium finishers in the division with 6.167 points.

Finweight Ivan Murray Solimen won CSB’s first gold medal in this taekwondo competition being televised on GTV channel by the league’s new broadcast partner GMA-7.

Solimen finished with 6.908 points to edge out San Beda bets Ivan Karl Esquillo (6.667) and Francis Job Anthony Odal (6.483) in this first ever event in the NCAA under host school Letran.

Solimen, a native of Baguio City, won his first gold after a heartbreaking performance in the league’s poomsae event last week where he settled for the silver medal.

The speed kicking competition in the NCAA men’s division will continue until June 29, followed by the women’s category on June 30 to July 5. Also set next month is the online chess.