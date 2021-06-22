Star Magic to go global

Star Magic, ABS-CBN’s talent management arm is now aiming to expand to content production, vowing to champion the talents of Filipino artists worldwide.

“We dream to grow bigger and go global. To see our artists perform alongside the best artists in the world is what we will strive to achieve. Star Magic will also start creating content that will entertain, inform, and educate our audience locally and globally,” said Star Magic and ABS-CBN entertainment production head Laurenti M. Dyogi during the Star Magic Black Pen Day on June 19.

Lauren announced that in the coming months, they will launch Star Magic Records, a sub label under ABS-CBN Music; Star Magic Studio, which will create content for Star Magic artists; and Star Magic Digital Artist Agency. They will also bring back Teatro Kapamilya, ABS-CBN’s theater arm that produced 2020’s “Tabing-Ilog: The Musical.”

Over 40 artists signed to become members of the ABS-CBN family in the Star Magic Black Pen Day, dubbed as the biggest contract signing event in the history of Philippine entertainment.

Among those that signed in the event, which was hosted by Edward Barber, are established stars John Arcilla, Sandino Martin, Marc Solis, and Angeline Quinto and new artists like Kaila Estrada, Arabella Davao, Mary Joy Apostol, Zabel Lamberth, Rans Rifol, Vance Larena, Maureen Wrob, Paolo Gumabao, Luis Vera-Perez, Sela, Migo Manikan, Vitto Neri, and Jake Ejercito.

RISE Artists Studio’s Gigi De Lana, Zach Castaneda, Shanaia Gomez, Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza, Jayda, and JC Alcantara also inked new contracts, as well as artists from partner talent agencies such as Alyssa Muhlach and Kiko Estrada from Arnold Vegafria’s ALV Events International, and Krystle, Lara Maigue, Moira Lacambra, Aikee, Poppert Bernadas, Gian Magdangal, Davey Langit, and Anthony Barion from Ogie Alcasid’s ATEAM (Alcasid Total Entertainment & Artist Management, Inc).

Star Music’s Sab and Recio, Polaris’ Janine Berdin, Sheena Belarmino, JM Yosures, and iDolls, and Star Hunt’s Ashley Del Mundo, Tan Roncal, Kiara Takahashi, Richard Juan, Lou Yanong, Kobie Brown, and Andi Abaya also signed with ABS-CBN’s talent management arm.

Before welcoming the new Kapamilyas, Lauren also paid tribute to Star Magic’s talent managers and road managers for being the “true force behind Star Magic.” With them, he hopes to continue to develop, train, and managed talents that are not only multifaceted but also responsible individuals and influencers in all media platforms.

“My dream is to help fulfill the dreams of our artists. To attain their highest potential in their chosen craft and be responsible members of the entertainment community and of this nation,” he said.

ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes also thanked all newly-signed artists, agency partners, co-managers, and stars that renewed their contracts, for their trust in Star Magic.

“The journey will not be very easy. It will entail hard work, continuous development of your talents and skills and a hundred percent commitment to excellence. But rest assured that we will be here to guide you and mentor you to pursue your passions, conquer your challenges, and be the best in everything that you do,” she told Star Magic’s new talents.

She added, “Be good, stay grounded, and enjoy the journey. Together let us share love, joy, and light as we continue to inspire and serve the Filipino.”

The Star Magic Black Pen Day can still be viewed online on the Star Magic Facebook page and YouTube channel and will be aired on July 4, 9:30 pm on Kapamilya Channel and A2Z channel 11.