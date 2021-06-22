Living the sweet life with Luis Manzano

By NEIL RAMOS

A multi-hyphenate star in the prime of his career, Luis Manzano is among busiest celebrities we know.

He juggles his time attending to several thriving business ventures, multiple brand partnerships, and top-trending TV shows.

Then again, Luis is a passionate advocate of health and wellness.

Despite his hectic schedule, he makes sure to live a healthy, well-balanced life.

He believes regular physical exercise and proper diet are key to this.

“I just turned 40 this year and what I learned as we grow older is that we must always watch what we eat,” says Luis.

That said, Luis has a sweet tooth, which makes it hard for him at times to fulfil the self-imposed edict.

“I’m really into sweets and there’s always room for so much more desserts in my life,” he confesses.

He realized he needs to find a way to satiate his craving minus the guilt.

“I know a lot of people who got diabetes either genetically or because of their food choices. So, I went about finding a healthy alternative that would satisfy my longing for sweets without putting myself at risk of diabetes.”

His choice? Sweet Via.

He says, “A single 1g sachet of Sweet Via instantly provides a sweeter taste to any beverage minus the harmful effects of too much sugar. And you could use it for cooking, too.”

Luis adds, “I could sleep better knowing that my choice to incorporate Sweet Via in my diet is both effective and safe because its ingredients are natural and plant-based.”

He has since partnered with the brand, hoping to enjoin others to try it as well.

Sweet Via is available in leading drugstores, supermarkets.