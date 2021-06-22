Iñigo Pascual to release first int’l album

Iñigo Pascual is dropping his new album “Options” on June 25.

Boasting of 12 original tracks, “Options,” is Iñigo’s second full-length and first internationally promoted album.

With it, he will attempt to bring Original Pilipino Music (OPM) to the global stage with a refined collection of songs that he recorded with multiple producers and songwriters from Manila to California in a span of two years.

“Options” primarily revolves around the concept of self-discovery and navigating a young man’s world of infinite options, which is fully exhibited in Inigo’s exploration of his best possible sound through the album’s dance pop, island pop, dancehall, R&B, reggae, and acoustic tracks produced by ABS-CBN Music’s Tarsier Records.

Its carrier single “Neverland” was produced by global hit producer Bernard “HARV” Harvey. The pensive pop-R&B track delves deep into the allure of staying in the unknown rather than making a firm action to traverse an unconventional relationship.

Inigo’s previously released singles included in the “Options” album are title track “Options,” “Danger” with Common Kings and DJ Flict, “Should Be Me,” and his collaborations with Tarsier Records’ label head Moophs, “Lost,” “Catching Feelings,” “Always,” and the stripped version of “OMW.”

Pre-save “Options,” dropping on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and other digital music apps on June 25, and watch out for the premiere of “Neverland’s” music video on the same day via Tarsier Records’ YouTube channel.

