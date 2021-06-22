Golfer Juvic Pagunsan officially makes it to Tokyo Olympics

Juvic Pagunsan

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Golfer Juvic Pagunsan has officially made it to the national team to the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the 13th Filipino who will see action in the Games on July 23 to August 8 in Japan.

The announcement came Tuesday after the International Golf Federation (IGF) made it official for 60 golfers from the men’s division.

Pagunsan placed 50th among the qualified players.

Pagunsan, who is playing in the Japan Tour, is the second straight Filipino to claim an Olympic spot after fellow professional Miguel Tabuena competed in the Rio meet back in 2016.

This is the second time that golf will be played after its re-inclusion in Brazil. Prior to that, the last time golf was played was in the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain, who bagged the US Men’s Open title last Sunday, heads the participants, together with Americans Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau.

Meanwhile, the women’s list for the Tokyo Olympics will be out June 28, or following the KPMG Women’s PGA championship. US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan are currently at No.8 and No. 42 in the world rankings, respectively.