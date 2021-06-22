Fernandez to PH athletes: Continue training

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Filipino athletes should continue training regardless of the outcome of the meeting among officials of the Southeast Asian Games Federation, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said Tuesday.

MON FERNANDEZ

PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez said that they are waiting for the SEAG Federation meeting set June 24, but he said training should not stop for members of the national team.

“We’re still awaiting the outcome of the meeting, but we are ready,” said Fernandez, who is also the Chef de Mission for the national team in the SEA Games in Vietnam later this year, during the PSA online forum.

“The NSAs (national sports associations), I would like to believe they are ready. They’re looking for LGUs (local government units) to adopt them for training. Some have done that.”

A few months ago, Fernandez asked the NSAs to look for LGUs as training venues since both PSC-controlled facilities, the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and PhilSports Complex in Pasig are being used as quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients.

At the moment, the only sports with support from LGU are fencing in Ormoc, archery in Dumaguete, weightlifting in Zamboanga, muay in Baguio, kickboxing in Benguet, volleyball and table tennis in Taguig, cycling and chess in Tagaytay.

The LGUs of Ilocos Norte, Bohol, Cebu, Sta. Rosa in Laguna have signified intention to provide help.

Fernandez said that the plan is for the athletes to start training on July 1.

Fernandez said several NSAs have already requested funding for the ‘bubble’ training for the SEA Games.

“Twenty-eight NSAs submitted their budget for bubble training and it already amounted to P184 million. The PSC only has a budget or P200 million for the SEA Games,” said Fernandez.