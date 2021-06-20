GTV’s public affairs hosts share how much they’re like their father

No matter how far we go through life and no matter how successful we become, we will always carry a part of our parents in us. As we celebrate Father’s Day, the hosts of GMA Public Affairs shows on GTV pay tribute to their fathers by sharing that undeniable trait that makes them the son or daughter of their dad.

Vicky Morales (“Good News”): “Aside from the big round eyes and thick eyebrows, it would be his passion for his work and child-like enthusiasm. I saw how my dad, a heart doctor, would give up sleep and other comforts to care for his patients because he wanted to make sure they got the best treatment possible. My dad is also very enthusiastic to learn new things. He would diligently attend medical conferences abroad because he is always excited to share the latest findings with his fellow doctors back home. Everyone who knows my dad will also tell you how ‘game’ he is, especially when it comes to doing things that make him happy. I really love everything about my dad and I thank God for him every day.”

Kara David (“Pinas Sarap”): “The trait that I got from my dad is my love for writing and storytelling. He also reminded me when I entered the media, to always have respect for all the people I interview. Be truthful, accurate, and give justice to their stories.”

Susan Enriquez (“Pera Paraan”): “The trait I got from my father is his patience and tolerance. Kasi ang Tatay ‘pag may misunderstanding sila ng nanay ko hindi lang siya kikibo. Pababayaan lang niya na magsalita nanay ko hanggang kusang tumigil. Sabi kasi niya pag galit si Nanay at pinabayaang magsalita, mapapagod at titigil na lang. So ang sabi niya habaan ang pagtitimpi at pasensiya. Mahirap daw kasi magsalubong ang parehong mainit ang ulo. Dapat may magpaparaya para walang gulo.”

Gabbi Garcia (“IRL”): “There’s no doubt about it, the trait I got from my dad is being adventurous and living life to the fullest. My dad would always tell me that life is short, and you should live it to the fullest. He would tell me that it’s good to be hard working, but to also never forget to be genuinely happy and to enjoy life.”

Drew Arellano (“Biyahe ni Drew”): “(The trait that I got from my dad) is his playfulness and “kengkoyness.” And his natural urge to be friends with everybody.”

There’s no doubt about it, these Kapuso hosts are making their dads proud of how they’ve become some of the country’s most trusted personalities.

Starting June 21, catch these shows on their new time slot at 6 p.m. on GTV: “Good News” (Mondays), “Pinas Sarap” (Tuesdays), “Pera Paraan” (Wednesdays), “IRL” (Thursdays), and “Biyahe ni Drew” (Fridays).