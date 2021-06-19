Clippers rally to oust top-seeded Jazz; Sixers force Game 7

Terance Mann proves to be the main man of the LA Clippers. (AFP)

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 99

(Series tied 3-3)

Western Conference

LA Clippers 131, Utah 119

(Los Angeles wins series 4-2)

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Terance Mann poured in a career-high 39 points as the Los Angeles Clippers advanced to their first NBA semifinals in franchise history, rallying to beat the top seeded Utah Jazz 131-119 on Friday.

The fourth seeded Clippers won their four straight match after losing the first two in Salt Lake City to take the Eastern Conference series in six games.

They stormed back in the second half on Friday after being down by 25 points in the third quarter to reach the league’s final four, ending years of playoff frustration including a string of NBA quarter-final exits.

The 24-year-old Mann was electric in just his second career playoff start, shooting 15-of-21 from the field and draining seven of 10 three pointers in front of a crowd of 17,100 at Staples Center arena in downtown Los Angeles.

They next face the Phoenix Suns in game one of the Western Conference finals on Sunday.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks (AFP)

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers played with more urgency, using a collective offensive effort to come from behind and force a game seven in their second-round NBA playoff series.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 24 points and Embiid tallied 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Sixers overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat the upstart Atlanta Hawks 104-99. Curry also had six threes.

“You saw the fight and grit of a whole group,” said Harris.

Game seven will be Sunday at the home arena of the top-seeded 76ers.

Philadelphia’s win means both Eastern Conference semi-final series will go to a game seven after the Milwaukee Bucks won game six against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The 76ers pushed the best-of-seven series to the limit after the heartbreak of letting two potential wins in games four and five slip through their fingers.

“It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun,” Curry said. “You’ve just got to weather the storm and come back at them at the other end.”

Tyrese Maxey added 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the 76ers, who rebounded after blowing a 26-point lead at home in game five.

Trae Young finished with 34 points and 12 assists for Atlanta, who are seeking to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in six years.

Philadelphia led 80-76 at the end of the third quarter.