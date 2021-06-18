Coach Bo Perasol not resigned, says UP official

BO PERASOL

By CARLO ANOLIN



A key official from University of the Philippines bared that Bo Perasol remains as the head coach of the Fighting Maroons, refuting several reports of his resignation that surfaced online Friday, June 18.

Francis Diaz, UP College of Human Kinetics Dean, said in a statement that Perasol has not resigned from the team yet and that there are formal processes to be followed in selecting their coaches.

“UP has formal processes in selecting varsity coaches. Right now Coach Bo is still the UPMBT head coach and he has not resigned,” said Diaz.

“We are formally refuting news articles that came out with regards to Coach Bo’s coaching status in UP MBT.”

Diaz added that the UP community condoles with Perasol over the untimely death of his mother Beth.

The team also expressed its condolences in a statement.

Likewise, Maroons team manager Atty. Agaton Uvero echoed Diaz’s statement and added that “status quo remains and coach Bo has not resigned.”

Several reports stated that Perasol has tendered his resignation with former National University Bullpups coach Goldwin Montverde as a replacement for the head coach role.

Under Perasol’s helm, UP barged in the UAAP Final Four last Season 81 for the first time in 21 years but yielded to the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in the Finals.

The Fighting Maroons returned to the Final Four frame the following season in No. 2 but lost to University of Santo Tomas despite a twice-to-beat advantage.