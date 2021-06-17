World-class TV coverage for Tokyo Olympics

HIDILYN DIAZ (AFP)

Despite the health scare due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the coming Tokyo Games are going to be special.

To make sure every action, color and drama will be captured – especially the exploits of Filipino athletes – the MVP group of companies, led by Cignal TV, TV5, the Philippines’ largest fully integrated telco PLDT, and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), are bringing in a world-class coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Through their combined TV, over-the-top (OTT), mobile and internet platforms, Filipinos and sports enthusiasts here and overseas can watch and cheer for the athletes as they compete in the much-anticipated multi-sport event from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

“The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 symbolize the highest level of athletic excellence and stands as a beacon of hope for Filipino athletes and sports spectators, both here and abroad,” President & CEO of Cignal TV and TV5 Robert P. Galang said. “In our commitment to providing the best sports content to our viewers, we will ensure extensive coverage and daily access to the Games across our free-to-air, pay TV, and OTT platforms, and through our partnership with Smart and PLDT,” he added.

Sports fans will have comprehensive access to the Olympic Games – from the Opening Ceremonies all the way to when the games conclude – on free to air via TV5 and One Sports.

One Sports+ on Cignal TV will also dedicate a significant amount of their daily hours to broadcast the events, with Cignal also opening up two exclusive channels dedicated to broadcast the games 24/7. Cignal Play, in addition to live channels TV5, One Sports & One Sports+, will be offering exclusive channels broadcasting live updates to its subscribers, along with exclusive content not available on the TV broadcast. Cignal TV’s One News leads the group’s round-the-clock news coverage, featuring results, updates, and highlights.

Smart will offer a complete coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 via Gigafest.smart, on top of its already deep library of international sports and music content. The website will also feature a livestream of the games to complement the TV broadcast to its customers, along with other Olympic-related content exclusively available via the streaming website. PLDT will also offer ten (10) channels to select PLDT Triple Play subscribers, rounding out the group’s comprehensive multi-platform coverage for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

AL PANLILIO

PLDT and Smart President & CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio shared his excitement for the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the opportunity for Filipinos to view it live.

“It is our great pride to provide our subscribers access to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for them to enjoy this global sporting spectacle. We are also honored to be able to show support to Filipino athletes as they embark on their journey to make our country proud and showcase their skills through sports and athletics,” Panlilio said.