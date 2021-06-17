Who is Adie and why is Ivana Alawi in his ‘Paraluman’ music video?

By NEIL RAMOS

Adie is making heads turn.

He garnered much attention last year with his debut single “Luha” earning more than 600,000 streams on Spotify.

He proved himself not just another one-hit- wonder with his follow up release “Paraluman” doing even better.

Note that currently it already has almost 4 million streams on Spotify.

The song has also been playlisted in several, prominent Spotify playlists: Hot Hits Philippines, Top 50 Global, Top 50 Philippines, OPM Rising, Trending Tracks, and enjoyed weeks at the top spot for Spotify Viral 50 in the Philippines.

But who exactly is Adie?

Why is Ivana Alawi in the “Paraluman” music video?

Adie is a singer-songwriter who hails from Biñan, Laguna.

He is still in college.

His knack for music first emerged when he was in high school, finishing 3rd at a singing contest.

Adie cites Moira Dela Torre and Shawn Mendez as major music influences.

He enjoys playing basketball and loves to draw.

Adie made inroads in music posting song covers on social media.

He got his first shot doing original material when he joined Callalily’s Open Collab songwriting competition.

The band’s singer, Kean Cipriano, was quick to recognize his potential and eventually offered him a recording and management deal with OC Records.

And the rest as they say is history.

The music video of Paraluman has also been enjoyed by so many music lovers!

So again, why is Ivana in his video?

Well, the long and short of it, is that the director, none other than hottie Bela Padilla, simply thought the social media vixen fitting as Paraluman.

It worked too.

The MV has reached 1.8 million views on Youtube in a span of a week.

Did Adie just got lucky?

Who knows?

If he continues with his winning streak, he just might be Pinoy Pop’s next biggest ticket.

Get to know Adie more by following him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok at @Adadieee.