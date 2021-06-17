Bianca Gonzalez, MJ Felipe celebrate third season of ‘PopCinema’

BY NEIL RAMOS

Are you into anything and everything related to celebrities?

Well, you’re in luck.

There’s a show you can follow on Kumu that serves exactly that.

It is none other than “PopCinema.”

Hosted by Bianca Gonzalez and MJ Felipe, the show features intimate conversations with today’s hottest celebrities.

It is actually already on its third season and MJ says things are going to be even more exciting for their viewers.

“We have so many interesting guests sharing interesting stories,” he teased. “I’m positive that our followers will gleam something new from each episode.”

Bianca agreed, adding, “It’s going to be a lot of fun also with our guest doing some challenges, playing special games…”

The hit talk show will also introduce its new segment “TBH.”

To watch, simply download the Kumu app.

The show could also be seen on the Cinema One channel’s “Cinemanews.”