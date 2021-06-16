Super Swerte eyes back-to-back

Handlers of Super Swerte with Philracom Chairman Reli de Leon.

Racing fans are in for a big treat this Sunday as some of the top gallopers in the land slug it out for the P2-M Philracom Chairman’s Cup at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.

Super Swerte, recently crowned Commissioners’ Cup champ, and 2020 Presidential Gold Cup winner Pangalusian Island, lead a strong cast in the 1,800-meter contest.

Out to spoil their bids are two-time Sampaguita Stakes winner Princess Eowyn, recent Road to the Chairman’s Cup winner Sky Shot, Heneral Kalentong, the ever-dangerous Boss Emong.

Super Swerte (Art Moderne out of Faster Tapper), who avenged his defeat to Pangalusian Island in the Commissioners’ Cup plum, will be racing at the Malvar track for the first time.

Super Swerte will test its luck against Boss Emong and the other contenders in the Chairman’s Cup organized in honor of the late Philracom Chairman Andrew Sanchez and for the benefit of disabled trainers and jockeys in the horse-racing industry.

Pangalusian Island hopes to use his familiarity of the track to his advantage.

Expected to put pressure are Princess Eowyn (Keep Laughing out of Doña Carmela) and Sky Shot (Lamborghini by Juggling Act) who have become forces to reckon with when they dictate the pace of the race.

Aside from the top prize of P1.2 million, also at stake are 40 rating points towards this year’s PGC for the winner.

The second placer will receive P400K and 30 rating points, third gets P200K and 20 rating points and fourth shall receive P100K and 10 rating points. Fifth and sixth placers shall get P60k and P40k, respectively.

The Chairman’s Cup will be followed by the country’s Triple Crown version in July, August and September, the Classic Cup, Juvenile Cup in October and Silver Cup in November. The prestigious Presidential Gold Cup is scheduled Dec. 12 and the Grand Derby on Dec. 26.