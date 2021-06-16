Erich Gonzales, face of karma in ‘La Vida Lena’

Erich Gonzales takes justice into her own hands and becomes the new face of karma in the ABS-CBN teleserye “La Vida Lena,” which starts airing on June 28 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5 at 10 PM.

The story follows Magda (Erich), a woman who transforms into Lena as she rises above her hardships and empowers herself to the point where revenge becomes her driving force.

Growing up, Magda has had to endure bullying because of a scar that covers half her face. Despite this, she has remained kind, hardworking, and incredibly sweet to her loved ones and friends.

With people like her in mind, Lena creates a soap that becomes popular in Salvacion for its ability to smoothen the skin. But instead of fortune, this product will only bring her loss, suffering, and cruelty in the hands of the Narcisos, the wealthiest family in the town.

After Magda refuses to sell her soap formula to Royal Wellness, a company owned by the Narcisos, Magda puts up with a series of calamitous events – she is manipulated into falling in love, loses a loved one, and is thrown into jail.

Later on, Magda turns to plastic surgery to get a new face, then returns to Salvacion with the intention of using her disarming beauty to make everyone who mistreated her and her family pay.

How far is Lena willing to go to get revenge? Who will make her merciless heart beat again – Jordan (Carlo Aquino), her childhood best friend, Adrian (JC De Vera), a Narciso who falls hard for her, or Miguel (Kit Thompson), who once tricked her into loving him?

Completing the powerhouse cast of “La Vida Lena” are Janice De Belen, Agot Isidro, Raymond Bagatsing, Sofia Andres, Christian Vasquez, Pen Medina, Ruby Ruiz, Soliman Cruz, Malou Crisologo, Josh Ivan Morales, Hasna Cabral, Danica Ontengco, and Renshi De Guzman.

The series is helmed by veteran directors Jojo Saguin, Andoy Ranay, and Jerry Lopez-Sineneng.

Don’t miss “La Vida Lena” starting June 28 on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch “Huwag Kang Mangamba” on TV5 and A2Z. Its episodes are also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch the show on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.

For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.