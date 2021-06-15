Trae Young sparks Hawks to big win; Clippers tie series with Jazz

Paul George of the LA Clippers goes for a dunk. (AFP)

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Trae Young poured in 25 points and added 18 assists as the Atlanta Hawks rallied Monday to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of their second-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Young shot eight of 26 from the floor and drained three threes but he had plenty of help from his supporting cast as all five Hawks starters finished in double figures to level the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

His 18 assists equaled a career high but he also busted out from under the watchful eye of Philadelphia’s defensive specialist Ben Simmons, who was given the task of guarding him. Simmons finished second this year in NBA defensive player of the year voting to Utah’s Rudy Gobert.

The fifth-seeded Hawks overcame an 18-point first-half deficit then traded leads with the Sixers down the stretch but managed to hold on for the victory.

Game five is Wednesday night.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, John Collins finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and Clint Capela had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Atlanta.

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 62 points as the Los Angles Clippers breezed to a 118-104 win over the top-seeded Utah Jazz in game four of their Western Conference series.

They each scored 31 points, and George added nine rebounds as the Clippers leveled the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Marcus Morris scored 22 of his 24 points during a first half in which the Clippers led by as much as 29 points.

Donovan Mitchell answered the bell by scoring a team-high 37 points in the loss. Mitchell tied the Utah franchise playoff record of six straight 30-point outings held by former all-star Karl Malone.

Game five is Wednesday at Salt Lake City.

Leonard left the contest with 4:35 remaining after grabbing his knee, and did not return. He exited after being bumped by Jazz’s Joe Ingles. Leonard said he would be ready to go in game five.

Utah’s Mike Conley (hamstring) sat out and has missed all four games of the series.