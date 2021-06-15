Getting to know Roni Meneses

By NEIL RAMOS

Who would’ve thought?

Former PBA star Vergel Meneses’ youngest, Roni Meneses, is all grown up and she is a hottie.

In fact, she is among candidates vying for the Miss Philippines Earth title this year.

Well, it isn’t as if she is new to pageantry.

Roni was crowned Miss Mandaluyong last year.

Asked why she joined Miss Philippines Earth, Roni explained, “I joined this particular pageant because I believe in its advocacy, which is to protect the environment. I would like to encourage others to join the cause and to love and respect our environment.”

Note that Roni is a vegan.

“I want to encourage others to avoid meat consumption. I think it is healthy not only for our body but for Mother Nature as well. Eating fruits and veggies is just one way of fighting pollution, global warming and climate change.”

And what does her dad say about her entering the world of pageantry?

“He is quite supportive. Like almost daily he asks me how he could be of help. He also makes sure I get to eat and rest well despite my hectic schedule.”

Roni is also sporty like her dad.

She used to play volleyball and basketball in high school.

A graduate of BS Clothing Technology at UP Diliman, she is also busy with her own clothing brand, RM Couture and RM Kitchen.

Miss Philippines Earth will have its live coronation on July 25.