Catching up with Claudia Barretto

By NEIL RAMOS

Claudia Barretto has leveled up.

She has just released her debut single with Viva Records titled “Nothing To Do” and she is excited about it.

She believes the track is testament to her newfound confidence as a songwriter.

Claudia relates, “I used to be insecure about my music. I was always very hard on myself, because obviously I wanted to produce good work. But what really changed is just this desire to get better. My mindset changed. It became like, if there are things I want to improve on, if there are things I want to get better at, If I really wanted to pursue this career in making music, then I really should put in the work.”

And that is exactly what she did.

Claudia spent a lot of time in the studio during the lockdown working on songs.

“Nothing To Do” came about thanks to her brother-in-law Xavi Panlilio.

“I was at the studio messing around with my song and he was doing his, and then one time just about we were about to call it a day, as in literally, 5 minutes before leaving, my brother-in-law Xavi Panlilio, who is a producer, just played us this song (the beats and the initial instrumentation for ‘Nothing To do’). I asked him what song it is and he said it was something he was still working on. And I just connected with it.”

Helping her out is Mito Fabie, a.k.a. Curtis Smith.

Claudia shares, “We worked on the lyrics on the spot for like ten minutes and did three takes of the songs and we had it.”

The grooving, vibe-y new song is right down Claudia’s alley.

“The song is about being with the right person when you have nothing to do, essentially” she enlightens us.

Viva is quite happy with Claudia’s continued growth as an artist.

“We can feel Claudia’s enthusiasm is extending beyond the studio and into getting behind her songs,” says an executive. “She even made a ‘Nothing To Do’ Spotify playlist to tease the release of her single. And it’s those little things that make the difference for us. She’s not going doing this because she feels entitled. We feel that Claudia is genuine music artist capable of great things and we will support her in that.”

Claudia is quite eager for people to finally hear her song.

She also welcomes criticism.

“You should be receptive to constructive criticisms. If you are receptive you could find ways to improve,” intones Claudia, adding, “when I said (I will level up) I meant that in all aspects. It meant that I am also building my confidence and that changed that way I see my work. And now it just made me more excited. And now I feel I have so much space to grow.”

“Nothing To Do” is scheduled for release June 18 as accompanied by a music video, which will be made available via Viva Records’ YouTube channel.