Laguna chessers bounce back, whip Palawan Queen’s Gambit

The defending champion Laguna Heroes recovered from a shock defeat to the Negros Kingsmen to whip the Palawan’s Queen’s Gambit, 13-8, in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) dubbed as Grandmaster Wesley So Cup online tournament Saturday.

Fide Master Austin Jacob Literatus toppled Woman Fide Master Shania Mae Mendoza to help power the Heroes to their 11th win in 15 starts in the Northern Division.

The former top player of National University downed Mendoza in 42 moves of Neo Gruenfeld defense in their blitz duel before winning in 66 moves of an Alekhine defense in the rapid play.

Also delivering for the Heroes were Fide Master Jose Efren Bagamasbad and Vince Angelo Medina with the former beating Woman National Master Carmelita Abanes in 47 moves of Ruy Lopez Opening, Berlin defense in the blitz portion before scoring a 35-move victory of Sicilian skirmish in the rapid play.

Medina, on the other hand, toppled Woman International Master Catherine Perena-Secopito in 57 moves of Queen’s Pawn Opening, Levitsky Attack in their blitz match then followed it up with a 48-move triumph in their Queen’s Gambit Declined clash in the rapid format.

Laguna’s Grandmaster Rogelio “Banjo” Barcenilla Jr. nipped sub-import Indian International Master and Woman Grandmaster Rout Padmini in their blitz encounter but lost in their rapid game.