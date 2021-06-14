‘Amazing Earth’ celebrates third anniversary with a bang

Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes is to explore more uncharted territories in an effort to discover fascinating stories as told through the work of local heroes in the three-part anniversary special of GMA Network’s award-winning infotainment program, “Amazing Earth.”

Since the advent of the program, Dingdong has shown his immeasurable commitment to deliver exciting adventures and stories to Kapuso viewers every week as he treks dirt roads, wades in rivers, and climbs mountains. Even with the pressing concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dingdong proves to be a faithful eco-warrior through and through.

The award-winning actor-TV host shares that a great deal of destinations await Kapuso viewers in their three-part anniversary episodes.

“Team Amazing Earth has a lot in store for our viewers in celebration of our third anniversary. We know na with the pandemic, hindi lahat ay nakakapasyal to explore the many beautiful sights that this planet can offer. Kaya naman our program is very much excited to take our viewers to more breathtaking destinations across the country and around the world.”

Dingdong also expresses his take on how their program can be of help in advocating environmental protection.

“We feature local heroes para makita natin kung ano ba ‘yung mga puwede nating gawin for our environment and it’s not just limited to tree planting; it could be as simple as educating everyone tungkol sa mga kuwentong bayan na may kinalaman sa kalikasan.”

Now on its new primetime timeslot, “Amazing Earth’s” special episodes feature wildlife stories from the BBC nature documentary “Seven Worlds, One Planet,” presented by renowned narrator David Attenborough and filmed across 7 continents in 41 countries.

This Sunday, get warm and cozy with the wildlife living in the European hinterlands – from the mountainous regions of Italy and Spain to the forests of France and Finland to the freezing Arctic Circle. Discover the suspense-filled ways of female brown bears, male musk ox, wolves, red deers, and Barbary macaques in their natural habitats.

Don’t miss out on Dingdong’s exclusive interview with Mayor Vico Sotto in the Pasig Rainforest Park. The millennial mayor talks about the inroads they are making environment-wise in Pasig, spearheaded by their constituents’ floating farm concept.

Meanwhile, revel in the beauty of Bohol and discover the mysterious Tambuko cave and underwater lagoon! How true is the folklore that diwatas or fairies watch over it?

Make it a family habit to explore, enjoy, and learn about our only planet in Amazing Earth – under the helm of esteemed director Rico Gutierrez – Sundays, 7:40PM, before “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,” on GMA-7.

Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV.

For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www.GMANetwork.com.