Out to set an example, NCAA launches 96th season Sunday

Despite the health scare due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the NCAA wants to set an example in the new normal.

Resilient in its mission to showcase the talent of young Filipino athletes, the country’s oldest collegiate league kicks off with an extravagant opening ceremony for NCAA Season 96 on its new broadcast partner GMA Network at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13.

With the theme “Rise Up Stronger” for this season 96, Policy Board President Fr. Rector Clarence Victor C. Marquez, OP of host Letran, said they want to show that even in these difficult times, people can still do things and that is what the NCAA wants to showcase this year.

Action starts Monday, June 14 with taekwondo poomsae in the men’s and women’s divisions, followed by a Speed Kicking tournament – a new competition designed by the Philippine Taekwondo Association for NCAA Season 96.

The games will be aired at 2:45 p.m. on weekdays, 4:30 every Saturday, and 5:05 every Sunday on GTV. Kapuso abroad can catch all the action via GMA Pinoy TV and GMA News TV.

Also approved by the NCAA is online chess, and possibly the ‘hybrid’ skills challenge for basketball and volleyball.

NCAA Season 96 Management Committee (MANCOM) Chairman Rev. Fr. Victor Calvo Jr., OP, from Letran, said that pushing with Season 96 is important since it also delivers a message of hope.

To usher in the start of the new season, a special opening program will be aired on GTV featuring athletes from 10 schools – Letran, Arellano University, Letran, Mapua, La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Jose Rizal University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, San Beda University, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.