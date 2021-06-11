NBA star earns praises for helping food truck owner

Jordan Clarkson

By JONAS TERRADO

Jordan Clarkson said he didn’t hesitate in offering help the moment he saw pictures of a Filipino food truck being vandalized in Utah.

“If you want me to be real honest, my first reaction was, ‘This is bulls___!’ I was just like, we can’t be f___ing doing this. Those were the exact words that came out of my mouth to my boys, my family and everybody that was around me. So they were like, let’s do something (about it),” Clarkson said in an ESPN interview.

“There’s just no room for that, especially right now. It’s been tough, tough years on this earth, this country, this world. There’s a lot of stuff going on. I feel like us together, and everybody finding a peace, will make things a lot more comforting in this world.

“We ain’t got no room for the hate no more. That’s got to go out of the window real quick,” added the Utah Jazz super sub.

The Fil-American winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year has been receiving praise not only for paying for the restoration of the food truck but also offering financial support to owners Ben and Erin Pierce.

BEFORE AND AFTER: The food truck owned by a Filipino.

The Pierces and those who work for the World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck were on hand to watch Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinal series between the Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers on the team’s invitation.

During a break in the action, the Pierce family was presented with a signed Clarkson jersey after being introduced before a big crowd at Vivint Smart Arena in Salt Lake City.

The ESPN story said the food truck which was restored by Identity Graphix will be unveiled during the Filipino community’s celebration of Philippine Independence Day in Salt Lake City.