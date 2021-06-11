Marian Rivera – Dantes in reverie

The partnership between Beautéderm Home and Marian Rivera-Dantes remains solid as the brand renews its contract with GMA-7’s Prime-time Queen for a fourth straight year.

Marian is the face of the brand’s highly-popular Reverie line, which consists of all-natural soy candles, room and linen sprays, and air purifiers.

Note that Reverie is a play of words between Marian’s maiden name, the name of Beautéderm Corporation’s President and CEO Rhea “Rei” Anicoche-Tan, and the concept of the brand’s desired effect to its users – to drift away, dream, and relax while basking in the extraordinary, sweet, and beautiful scents of love.

The variation of Reverie line of Beautederm Home includes Into The Woods (Bamboo Scent), Smells Like Candy (Cherry Scent), Time To Bloom (Fresh Rose Scent), Something Minty (Eucalyptus Scent), and Rest & Relaxation (Lavender Scent) as well as two brand new scents namely Matcha To Love and Take Me Away – all created from formulation to individual packaging in very close collaboration with Marian.

“Marian and I developed a very close friendship over the years since she first joined the family as brand ambassador of Beautéderm Home,” says Rei. “Our relationship transcends business as we consider each other as sisters. We regularly talk to each other not just about work but about updates in our personal lives as well.”

Marian is equally ecstatic with her continued partnership with Beautéderm Home.

She says, “We are really like family. Rei has been a very good and supportive friend to me and I value our loving relationship very much. Beautéderm Home has been part of our my daily essentials in maintaining a refreshing and relaxing ambiance at home that I could really relax in with my husband and my children.”

Rei and Marian are currently collaborating in developing exciting new products under the Beautéderm Home line which is expected to be launched within the year.

“This is truly an exciting year not only for me but for Beautéderm Home as well,” says Marian. “I am looking forward to the many projects and collaborations that I will do with the brand and I am very grateful for the wonderful friendship that Rei and I share with each other. It’s really a blessing to find true and lasting friendship in this industry and I will always be happy to call her sister and I am honored to represent Beautéderm Home.”

