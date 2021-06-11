Jayda comes to fore

Get to know Jayda as she presents herself in full element as performer via her upcoming concert happening on June 26 (Saturday), 8 pm.

To those not in the know, Jayda is none other than Jayda Avanzado, daughter of hitmakers Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza.

Proud as she is to be born to pop music royalty, Jayda is only too eager to create a name for herself.

And she is confident her upcoming concert will allow for that.

She said, “Expect a different side to Jayda and see me hopefully in my full element, the whole 360 of what I have to offer as an artist. Everything that this show has to offer would be some things you wouldn’t expect from me so prepare to be surprised!”

The Star Magic and RISE artist, who just turned 18 last June 1, considers her concert a “moment” she has been waiting for her whole life.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was young to headline my own show. I just feel privileged to be able to do what I love in the midst of all this,” she revealed.

Fellow Kapamilya artist KD Estrada and her mom, Jessa, will be joining her as special guests.

Jayda, who has always been very involved with her music projects as a songwriter and recently as music video director and producer, revealed that she is working closely with the director, Frank Mamaril, for the concert.

“This has been a collaborative process for Direk Frank and me. I’m very involved but at the same time I trust his expertise in bringing our vision to life,” she said.

The show is also led by musical director Iean Iñigo and produced by ABS-CBN Events and Phenomenal Entertainment.

The rising star just released her latest hit “M.U. (Malabong Usapan)” under Star Music. Before that, she also dropped her self-penned track, “Paano Kung Naging Tayo.”

Tickets for “Jayda in Concert” are available on KTX.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV for only P499.

The show will have a re-run on June 27 (Sunday) at 10 am on KTX, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.