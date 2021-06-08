Winning an Olympic gold medal won’t be easy – Yuka Saso

YUKA SASO

By Waylon Galvez

Newly-crowned US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso said that winning the prestigious title doesn’t mean things will be easier in her next tournaments – especially winning the Olympic gold.

Prior to the US Women’s Open, Saso is at 22nd spot in the Olympic Golf of the International Golf Federation (IGF) for the Tokyo Olympics where 60 players in women’s golf will vie for the gold medal. The qualification for Olympic hopefuls is until June 22.

With her latest achievement, Saso moved up to No. 9, a big jump from her previous ranking of 40 last week. Her longtime PH teammate Bianca Pagdanganan, who competes in the US Tour, is currently ranked 43rd.

“First, it doesn’t mean I’ve won this, I can win a gold in the Olympics,” said Saso during a zoom interview Monday, June 7 with local media hours after her first win on US soil.

“I still have to work on it, there are a lot of tournaments coming up. I just have to get back to work and focus on the next tournament, and let’s see what’s going to happen in the Olympics.”

SOTTO HONORS SATO

Meantime, Senate President Vicente Sotto III has filed a resolution congratulating Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso for her historic win in the 76th US Women’s Open.

“Congratulations for bringing an unexpected victory for our people! Our hearts beam with pride and joy with this milestone in Philippine sports. We are extremely proud of your achievement,” Sotto said in a statement Tuesday, June 8.

“The sight of you with that birdie on the third playoff hole, which gave you the 2021 US Women’s Open title, was the perfect weekday opening that brought a much-needed breather to the Filipino people from the barrage of gloomy updates on the continued threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” he told Saso.

Several senators have praised Saso, saying her feat was a “blast of fresh air” amid the pandemic. (With a report from Vanne Elaine Terrazola)