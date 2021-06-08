Eala falls in upset at French Open juniors tournament

ALEX EALA

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala crashed out early in the Roland Garros Girls singles tournament, losing to unseeded Matilda Mutavdzic of Great Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, Monday night in Paris, France.

Eala, seeded second in the tournament, fought tooth and nail to forge a deciding third set but lost steam later on in the match that lasted 2 hours and 33 minutes.

The 16-year-old Eala took a commanding a 5-1 lead in the second frame but something went awry with her game that saw her rival rally to force a tiebreaker.

The British netter even took a 4-1 lead but Eala fought back to force a decider.

There was no stopping Mutavdzic from there as she peppered Eala with variety of powerful shots for the win.

This marked Eala’s earliest exit in the main draw of a Grand Slam event, ending her bid to improve on her semifinal finish last year.