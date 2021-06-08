Darren Espanto all set for ‘Home Run’

By NEIL RAMOS

How time flies.

We could still remember him as a kid, wowing all with his excellent singing voice on “The Voice Kids Philippines.”

Now, Darren Espanto is all grown up, and he is looking quite hunky to boot.

We caught up with the 20-year-old recently and like us, he also couldn’t believe that it has been years since her first gained notice on the ABS-CBN show.

“It all seemed just like yesterday,” he quipped with a smile.

So what has changed since, we asked.

“Obviously, I’ve grown taller and my voice I think, has become deeper,” he shared.

Should fans be worried about it?

“No, I think it’s all for the better. I mean, I’m still the same guy I was, I could still sing. but you know, I have to mature as nature intended. Best thing about it is that I feel like I’m way more better now as singer, performer.”

Fans are apt to experience it all soon, with Darren staging a comeback concert dubbed “Home Run.”

Happening on June 19 (Saturday) with a rerun on June 20 (Sunday) via KTX.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV, Darren vowed to deliver a performance like no other.

But why Home Run?

“It’s called ‘Darren Home Run’ because in the past 7 years parang naikot ko na po lahat ng bases in the music/concert scene in the Philippines. So it’s kind of like I hit a home run in this show. I just came back from Canada so I’m very excited,” Darren explained.

Initially scheduled on May 30 and 31, “Darren Home Run: The Comeback Concert” was postponed after the multi-awarded young artist was exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual.

Now all systems are go for the grand musical show which is a collaboration between ABS-CBN Events and MCA Music.

The first major solo virtual concert of Darren—who just turned 20 last May 24—will be directed by Paolo Valenciano, with TV direction by Jon Moll and musical direction by Soc Mina. Performances on the show will be choreographed by D Grind.

“This is the biggest virtual concert that I have ever done. Most of the songs that I personally chose for the setlist are close to my heart and may relation din sa journey ko sa showbiz,” Darren teased.

Along with his jaw-dropping vocals and hip moves, the Kapamilya artist promises never-before-seen song numbers that will make him soar to even greater heights, which includes his performance of his latest single “Tama Na.”

The track lyrically speaks of unrequited love and having the courage to withdraw from a one-sided relationship on top of a pop, hip-hop, and R&B sound.

“I really liked the song instantly. It’s a sound that people haven’t heard from me before and it’s also a genre I’ve always wanted to try,” he said.

Tickets for “Darren Home Run: The Comeback Concert” are available for purchase via KTX.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.

SKYcable subscribers can also experience the whole concert commercial-free and in high-definition via SKY Pay-Per-View.