Saso wows audience by speaking in Filipino, Japanese languages

Yuka Saso celebrates with Filipino fans. (AFP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Newly crowned US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso enthralled the audience by speaking in Filipino and Japanese languages during her post-match interview at The Olympic Club in California Sunday (Monday in Manila).

Asked by ABS-CBN correspondent TJ Manotoc, Saso shared her thoughts about overcoming an early obstacle where she double-bogeyed the second and third holes.

“Medyo nainis po ako nun, pero kinausap po ako ng caddie ko and sabi nya marami pang butas and just keep trusting myself. Yun po yung nakatulong sakin,” she said.

Saso also thanked the Filipino fans who watched and supported her at the venue.

“Sobrang malaki po yung pasasalamat ko sa kanilang lahat sa pagpunta po dito. Alam ko po na hindi madaling kumuha ng tickets, maraming tao, kailangan po nilang makipagsiksikan… Maraming salamat po at marami po kayong binigay saking energy,” she said.

Another reporter asked Saso on how this triumph would inspire the younger generation to play the sport and the Fil-Japanese golfer answered in Japanese.

Although the official list of qualifiers to the Tokyo Olympics will be released on June 28 based on their world rankings, Saso said she is now excited to represent the country in another big stage.

Saso, who tied Korean Park Inbee as the youngest champion in the tournament at 19 years, 11 years and 17 days, is likely to improve her current ranking of No. 22.

The Olympics will have a 60-player field in the women’s division.

“Marami pa pong tournaments. Focus lang po muna ako sa mga upcoming tournaments. But super excited po ako for the Olympics,” Saso said.