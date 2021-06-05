Skateboarder star Didal fails in bid to book outright Tokyo slot

Margielyn Didal





By CARLO ANOLIN



Skateboarding sensation Margielyn Didal failed in her bid to book an outright berth to the Tokyo Olympics after settling for a semifinal finish in the 2021 Street Skateboarding World Championships in Rome, Italy late Friday in Manila.

Didal placed 17th overall after losing momentum in Heat 3. She had a great start in Heats 1 and 2.

Only the top eight will advance to the final while the podium finishers have the chance to punch an automatic ticket to the Tokyo Games which will kick off next month.

The 22-year-old Cebuana skateboarder had her best spot in Heat 1, placing fifth overall but she wasn’t able to sustain it.

Didal still has a high chance of qualifying for the Olympics given that she reached the semifinal for the World Championships.

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games double gold medalist must secure the Top 16 spot in the new world rankings that will be released soon.

Didal improved to No. 13 from No. 14 in the world and remained No. 3 in Asia after also finishing 12th place overall with a semifinal appearance in the Dew Tour Des Moines 2021 held at Des Moines, Iowa last month.

Japan will get a direct slot for being the host country for the Tokyo Games.