Floyd Mayweather picks ex-sparring partner over Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao (left) and Floyd Mayweather during their mega fight.









By CARLO ANOLIN







American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is rooting for no less than Errol Spence Jr. over his former rival Manny Pacquiao.

In an ambush interview with the media ahead of his fight with Youtuber Logan Paul, Mayweather vowed to stand behind his people first.

“I wish nothing but the best, both. Both guys,” said the 44-year-old Mayweather. “Of course, I’m behind Errol Spence a hundred percent. I’m behind my people first always so of course, I wanna see Errol Spence win.

“Actually, I’m gonna call him and give him some pointers,” added Mayweather, who owns a 50-0 record on top of 27 knockouts.

ERROL Spence (right) lands a punch on Danny Garcia during their WBC and IBF world welterweight championship fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AFP)



Mayweather and Spence were sparring partners back when the unbeaten five-division world boxing champion was preparing for Robert Guerrero in May 2013.

And now the connection has become more vivid as Spence is set to fight Filipino icon Pacquiao, who was one of Mayweather’s biggest rivals.

Pacquiao, now 42, lost to Mayweather via unanimous decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in a bout billed as the “Fight of the Century” and the “Battle for Greatness.”

“I just told the guys down there, I wish both guys the best but Errol Spence I wanna see him win. I’m pushing for Errol Spence to win,” Mayweather reiterated.

“Absolutely that’s my people, I’m gonna always stand behind my people first. Just like [how] the Philippines stand behind Pacquiao. I’m American, I’m gonna stand behind my people first.”

Pacquiao and Spence, who is the unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion, will clash on August 21 in Las Vegas but the final venue has yet to be announced.





