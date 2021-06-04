Yuka Saso 2 shots off leaders at US Women’s Open

YUKA SASO (File)

Yuka Saso turned in a vibrant 2-under-par 69 and trailed Megha Ganne and Mel Reid by just two shots in the opening round of the US Women’s Open Thursday at the Lake Course of the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California.

The 19-year-old Fil-Japanese cushioned two bogeys with four birdies, including the 18th, to tie 14-time LPGA tour champion Lexi Thompson of the US and China’s Shanshan Feng.

American Megha Ganne, on the other hand, made history by becoming the first amateur in 15 years to have a share of the lead in any round of the event after turning in a 67.

The 17-year-old from New Jersey was tied by Englishwoman Mel Reid in the $5.5 million event.

Saso, who is hoping to make it to the Tokyo Games, is playing her second event on American soil.

In joint third were Brooke Henderson of Canada and Americans Angel Yin and Megan Khang carded a 68 each. (Waylon Galvez)