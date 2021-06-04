Getting to know Rob Deniel

By NEIL RAMOS

Rob Deniel is just 17 but he’s already going places.

Note that his debut single “Ulap” earned a combined 55 million listens on Spotify and YouTube.

Many believe he is the future of Pinoy pop.

But who is Rob really?

In an interview, Rob related how he started dabbling in music at an early age.

“I started when I was around 12 or 13 years old. My dad bought me my first guitar and that helped me grow and learn as a musician even though I’m mostly self-taught.”

It was only a few years ago, though, that he started writing songs.

“2019 was the year I started to take music seriously. It was during this time that I learned the stuff that was useful (to me) for making (my own songs).”

One of his first efforts is called “Sunshine.”

“It was a song inspired by the indie artists that I Know (and was listening to). And it gives me a nostalgic feeling just thinking about the song right now.”

Then there’s “Gabi,” and “Baby I Tried.”

As to “Ulap,” he shared, “’Ulap’ was made out of boredom in my room. I was pretty chill and had nothing in my head (and) I was just writing words that I wanted to say. You could say that the whole song was made subconsciously.”

Not bad for a song produced on a celphone.

Rob, who plays guitar, the drums and also dabbles on keyboards, has his own description for the sound he’s going for.

“Maybe alternative pop, or rock and roll sweetheart. I think it’s almost the perfect way to describe my sound.”

Viva Records’ game plan for Rob Deniel is simple.

“We’ll just let Rob write his songs and not get in his way,” said an executive. “That, and to make sure that as many people as possible hear about Rob Deniel and his songs.”

Rob’s most recent single “Ang Rosas” is currently making the rounds of ‘chill and feels’ playlist circuit.

Another song titled “Darling” will be released on June 18.